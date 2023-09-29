Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Jack Ginnivan's family excited for AFL grand final day

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 29 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Ginnivan and Deb Ginnivan with Delaney Douglass, Piper Douglass, Brooke Douglass, Jack Douglass and Judd Douglass ahead of Jack Ginnivan playing for Collingwood in Saturday's AFL grand final. Picture by Darren Howe
Craig Ginnivan and Deb Ginnivan with Delaney Douglass, Piper Douglass, Brooke Douglass, Jack Douglass and Judd Douglass ahead of Jack Ginnivan playing for Collingwood in Saturday's AFL grand final. Picture by Darren Howe

Earlier this week, Craig and Deb Ginnivan were watching TV in their family home in Castlemaine when it sank in that their son, Jack, was about to play in the biggest football game in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.