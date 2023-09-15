The Bendigo Historical Society is hoping a grant from the state government will boost a fundraising campaign to fit out its new community museum.
The organisation has received a grant of just under $13,800 from the state government's local history grants program.
BHS president Euan McGillivray said the money was necessary to buy display cabinets, which will store some of the group's 25,000 items at History House, 11 MacKenzie Street.
Another $30,000 was needed, Mr McGillivray said, to complete the fit-out which would include track lighting, case furniture, carpentry, and other "bits and pieces".
"There are some other grant programs that we'll certainly be looking into obviously," he said.
Mr McGillivray said Bendigo's chamber of commerce Be.Bendigo had recently promoted the society's project, which he hoped would lead to more donations.
"I'd love to think that there are 30 businesses in Bendigo who could chip in a thousand dollars each, and then we'd have a groundswell," he said.
"We want to build this from the ground up, from the community up, and get as many people involved as we can."
Ms Edwards said she was happy to support the organisation, which had been operating for the past 90 years.
"They have collected a lot of history in that time," she said.
"It's all run by volunteers ... ensuring that Bendigo's history is preserved and looked after in the way that it should be.
"So having the ability to be able to display some of the collections that they have here at History House is really important."
Ms Edwards said she encouraged other historical societies to apply for funding through the $423,000 provided in the next round of the local history grants program.
