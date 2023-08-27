Bendigo's rebellious history was centre stage as the city remembered its role in the Red Ribbon Agitation.
Bendigo Historical Society commemorated the event's 170th anniversary on August 27 with a show at Rosalind Park open to the public.
The agitation dates back to 1853 when diggers and miners looking for fame and fortune in the central Victorian Goldfields were forced to pay a licence fee of 30 shillings a month.
This was regardless of whether gold was found or not.
Bendigo Historical Society, in a joint effort with the Bendigo Theatre Company, took residents back to the goldfields in costumes and of course red ribbons.
The crowd gathered at the piazza on View Street and marched towards the rotunda where the re-enactment took place.
They walked behind a flag that was split in four and included the pick and shovel for the diggers' labour, a set of scales for the social justice they sought, a tied bundle of sticks representing the strength of their unity and a kangaroo and emu for Australia.
The flag was first flown at the 1851 Diggers' Monster Meeting at Forest Creek before it appeared in Bendigo and Castlemaine.
Booming voices moved across the park as the actors explained and played out the event, showing the same passion the diggers did back in the 1850s.
The crowd got involved, showing their displeasure of government arguments to keep the fees.
Bendigo figures such as City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan made it to the event and watched on from the grass.
