A 60-year-old man from Myers Flat has sadly died in a motorcycle crash on the Loddon Valley Highway on the outskirts of Bendigo on Thursday evening.
Victoria Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality which occurred in Myers Flat around 6.20pm on September 14, around 20 minutes from the Bendigo CBD.
SES volunteers were also still in attendance at the scene near the wreckage that was visible to the west of the road.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
