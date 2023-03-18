After 29 years, the founders of the Eaglehawk Heritage Association are preparing to close the organisation they established to celebrate their community.
"The sadness is going to come when the doors finally do close," says secretary-treasurer Bev Hanson.
"It's such a big part out of our lives that's going to be gone.
"But I'll still run the Facebook page and we'll still do research for people and be active in the community.
"We just won't have the museum and research centre."
When the group first formed in 1994 - after the Borough of Eaglehawk was folded into the new City of Greater Bendigo - they met in the local Mechanics Institute before moving to a room at the Town Hall.
Then in 1997 Bob Cameron, the local member of parliament at the time, helped them secure use of the old courthouse.
"It was virtually derelict when we took over," Bev says. "We've accessed all sorts of grants to have it done up, so we've preserved the building as well as the heritage of Eaglehawk."
Also used by the organisation was "the logs" lock-up, which had been shifted from the site of the Eaglehawk police station to land next to the courthouse about 1970.
"The kids all love to come through the log lock-up," Bev says. "There's three cells there, where they used to incarcerate people from around 1859 to the 1960s."
Over the decades the group's members have run hundreds of tours - not only for schools but also service clubs and other out-of-town visitors.
"They were so much fun," Bev says.
They have also produced several books.
Fundamentally, the association "just promoted Eaglehawk as a unique area", according to Bev.
The town, established in 1852, is probably the only neighbourhood in Bendigo that is "sort of self-sufficient", she says.
"It has wonderful sporting clubs and is a great place to shop," she said.
"No one's ever a stranger long in Eaglehawk. Everyone's friendly."
While in the early 1900s the town developed a reputation as a result of not being sewered, and thus not up to the standard of Bendigo, it didn't much bother the locals, Bev says.
"Eaglehawk people didn't see there was anything wrong with that," she said.
"If you grew up used to it, you didn't know any better."
In any case the area didn't have cause to doubt itself.
"Bendigo was the city, but Eaglehawk was the next most important area in the region," Bev said.
"Far more gold was found in Eaglehawk and the Whipstick than Bendigo itself."
The stigma might have persisted, attaching more recently as a result of Eaglehawk's small housing commission sections, but for residents like Bev and her husband, Alan, "a fifth generation Borough boy", there is only pride and love for the place.
"My grandchildren are the seventh generation to have lived here and they live just around the corner from where their great-great-grandfather lived," Bev said.
Sadly, pride and love are no longer enough to sustain the heritage association, whose membership has dropped to four people - none of them in good health.
Financial contributions had also been dropping.
"We weren't getting many paying visitors through, and then COVID was probably the death knell as far as we were concerned," Bev said.
While a supporter offered to pay the crippling utility costs on the old building, that would have only delayed the inevitable, Bev says.
"So we made the decision that we just had to close," she said.
For several weeks the office-holders have been occupied with the task of dispersing the association's vast accumulated collection, going to extraordinary lengths to return items to interested parties or see them safely housed elsewhere.
"People that donated items 20-odd years ago that they said they didn't want back, we have still attempted to contact to see if anyone in the family would like those items, and the majority of them have taken them back," Bev said.
"The RSL have taken all related articles, including 30 storyboards we made in 2014 for the centenary of Gallipoli ... which were just part of our war-related collection.
"And recently Vivian from the library took a cabinet full of research material."
The Bendigo Regional Archives Centre have also taken some documents.
Those items that are truly unwanted are up for sale.
"We've got all sorts of parish plans, mining maps, certificates, lots of books that we've written over the years or have been donated to us," Bev said.
"We had some baby clothes the other day that the owner didn't want back. We've got a couple of cabinets still."
Anyone wondering what will happen to the money can rest assured that the society's members won't be running away with it, she says.
In a final gesture to their community, the group - now made up of acquisitions officer Aylene Kirkwood, president Elaine Harrington, life member June McMillin and Bev - plan to hang an illuminated "address" - a decorated certificate of service - commemorating the life and work of former Eaglehawk councillor Michael Curtain in the council chambers.
The restoration project will cost over $11,000.
"We can't wait to get the address back," Bev said. "We're hoping to have it ready by the end of March."
The Eaglehawk Heritage Society, at 3 Sailors Gully Rd, is open Thursday 10am-12pm and Sunday 1-3pm with many items still available, some of them for free.
