A man who stole a lolly machine in Maryborough and who was later discovered in Kangaroo Flat with an ice pipe and drugs, while wearing five tops and five pairs of pants, has been released from Marngoneet Correctional Centre.
Joel Parker faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on September 11 and pleaded guilty to charges of theft, failure to answer bail, methylamphetamine possession, cannabis possession and two counts of committing an indictable offence on bail.
Magistrate Patrick Southey heard Parker committed the theft on March 16 of a lolly machine and then on July 27 police located him in a car parked in Lansell Street in Kangaroo Flat.
He was a passenger in the vehicle and was discovered with an ice pipe and putting items into his pockets.
Police then carried out a search and discovered 17.72 grams of cannabis in deal bags, numerous other deal bags and scales, a rock of crystal methylamphetamine and 5.08 grams of methylamphetamine in a coin purse.
For an unknown reason, Parker was wearing five tops and five lots of trousers.
The drugs were forfeited and despite there being more than a traffickable amount of drugs, Parker's one previous charge for trafficking methylamphetamine was struck out by the court.
Parker was convicted and sentenced to 46 days in prison, time served.
For the cannabis possession he was convicted and fined $100 plus statutory costs.
Magistrate Southey said he would have imposed a two-month prison sentence without a guilty plea.
