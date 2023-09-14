Bendigo Advertiser
Lolly machine thief sentenced for drugs in Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:15am, first published 5:30am
A man has spent time in prison for drug possession, bail offences and theft. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man who stole a lolly machine in Maryborough and who was later discovered in Kangaroo Flat with an ice pipe and drugs, while wearing five tops and five pairs of pants, has been released from Marngoneet Correctional Centre.

