Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Historical Society raising money to fit-out community museum

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Historical Society volunteer Steph Maher with an original Cohn Bros tool. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Historical Society volunteer Steph Maher with an original Cohn Bros tool. Picture by Darren Howe

Plans to transform a heritage-listed building into a community museum have been unveiled by the Bendigo Historical Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.