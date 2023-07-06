Plans to transform a heritage-listed building into a community museum have been unveiled by the Bendigo Historical Society.
The project needs $80,000, according to the group, and would see History House at 11 Mackenzie Street developed into an exhibition space with showcases and multimedia displays.
The site was the former home of Legacy Bendigo and currently houses the society's collection of 40,000 items in 1000 boxes.
MORE NEWS:
President Euan McGillivray said it would be the first time the society had a permanent home.
"[The Bendigo Historical Society] has never had a real public face," he said.
"It had a little place at Specimen Cottage for a while, but that never really got into the Bendigo community's hearts as a place to go, and this is what we want this one to be."
Mr McGillivray said he wanted the community museum to become "a place Bendigo people are proud of, first of all, and which tells great stories about Bendigo people and places and events".
Some of the collection includes original documents and maps, products from the Cohn Brothers Brewers and the original diary of Joseph Brady, who designed the original Coliban Water main channel through Bendigo.
OTHER NEWS:
Mr McGillivray said the society estimated it would take about five years for the community museum to become a premier place to go for anything related to Bendigo history.
He said they would look to partner and engage with different groups to tell the story of the region's history.
"There's a whole range of things that we can indulge in and try and bring the community on board with that," he said.
"We've got to broaden our horizons a bit, and hopefully other groups will come on board as well."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.