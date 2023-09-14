A drug driver and former football coach has told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court he is engaging with mental health supports to address his drug use after pleading guilty to two incidents of driving while affected by methylamphetamine.
Nathan Johns' lawyer told the court his client had felt he had been "treated unfairly by the club and the league" following the loss of his job, and Johns had "grappled with the impact of that".
Johns told the court he had been "defamed for something I didn't do" and the news was "all over the papers".
Johns appeared before the court on September 14 for twice driving with methylamphetamine in his system, including once with two young children in the car.
He has been charged with two speeding offences, two counts of failing an oral fluid test within three hours of driving and driving while suspended.
On April 25, 2023, his car was detected speeding on the Midland Highway between 110 to 115km/h with no other vehicles on the road.
He continued to travel around 15km/h over the 100km/h limit before he was intercepted by police.
Johns had no alcohol in his system but he tested positive for the drug ice.
He denied consuming any drugs and told police, "I haven't had anything".
Then on June 16, 2023, he was again caught speeding on the Goornong-Fosterville Road with an alleged speed of 111km/h in a 100km/h zone. This time, the court heard, he had his children as passengers.
After being stopped by police his licence was discovered to be suspended and he produced a positive oral fluid test for methylamphetamine. His vehicle was impounded.
He told police he did not think he was suspended.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said these charges were the third and fourth time Johns had come before the court for drug driving in the last two years.
The 31-year-old plumber is engaging with a support service and the court heard he works long hours to support his family.
He volunteers with Diabetes Australia and is completing a course on life coaching, alongside his efforts to deal with his drug issues.
The court heard he "struggled to understand" his positive readings for ice and believes the April incident was "incidental usage" as others were around him using it and it was "in the air".
Regarding the June crimes, his lawyer told the court Johns had taken another substance which, unknown to him, contained methylamphetamine.
Magistrate Huynh said he took into consideration the early pleas of guilty and engagement with services, and sentenced Johns to an adjourned undertaking with conviction for 12 months.
He must also make a $1000 contribution to the court fund which will go to local charities and agencies, continue to engage with supports and be off the road for a year backdated to June 16, 2023.
