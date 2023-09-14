Bendigo Advertiser
Former Bendigo football coach Nathan Johns fronts court

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:56am, first published 6:00am
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard Johns had used drugs to cope in recent years. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard Johns had used drugs to cope in recent years. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A drug driver and former football coach has told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court he is engaging with mental health supports to address his drug use after pleading guilty to two incidents of driving while affected by methylamphetamine.

