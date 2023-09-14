Local MP Lisa Chesters has welcomed the passing of the Albanese government's major social and affordable housing package as "heartening" and something that will "make a real difference" to Bendigo in the long term.
Legislation to establish the long-delayed $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) finally passed the parliament on Wednesday after the Greens agreed to support it in exchange for an extra $1 billion to be immediately spent on public and community housing.
According to the government, the HAFF will supply "a secure, ongoing pipeline of funding for social and affordable rental housing" which will "help deliver" the commitment to build 30,000 new social and affordable rental homes in the fund's first five years.
"This will help in the long run; it won't help in the short term, but we do hope it will start to deliver a long-term change to the situation we have in this country," the Member for Bendigo told the federal parliament on Monday.
"I know it will make a difference to people in my electorate over the long term. We, like the rest of Australia, are in a housing crisis locally."
The situation was the worst it had been in decades, Ms Chesters said, with homelessness forcing people to sleep rough both in and outside of the city.
"We have people living in the forest these days. People haven't lived in the forest because of homelessness for decades," she said.
"People are living in unsafe areas."
Ms Chesters referred to a woman who had been protesting outside her office after being forced to move to a makeshift camp at the back of the Bendigo showgrounds.
'Stephanie' was "one of the many people who [had] found themselves homeless in the last few weeks, months or a year," the MP said.
"She is frustrated and desperate."
The local member also cited feedback from real estate agents and housing providers, who told her a government-funded housing safety network was definitely needed.
"There was [strong] agreement that it cannot be left up to the private rental market alone to deliver all of the housing that's required," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Chesters told the Advertiser the HAFF was part of an ambitious federal government housing agenda which complemented other initiatives, including a new $500 million Housing Support program for local and state governments designed to "kick-start housing supply".
The federal and Victorian governments were working together on the serious housing supply problem, she said.
The state government, which is due to announce a new housing policy this month, has promised $1 billion housing funding to the regions from the Commonwealth Games budget in the wake of the Games' cancellation.
On the proportion of funding that would flow to the regions, Ms Chesters said the government would ensure that regional, remote and rural Australia got "its fair share", something she believed housing providers would be confident about.
"I am sure our local community housing providers are working to get their potential projects ready [for] once funding is available," she said.
