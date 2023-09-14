Bendigo Advertiser
Chesters welcomes housing fund success amid homelessness crisis

By Jenny Denton
September 15 2023 - 6:30am
A man living in a tent in the Bendigo region. File photo
Local MP Lisa Chesters has welcomed the passing of the Albanese government's major social and affordable housing package as "heartening" and something that will "make a real difference" to Bendigo in the long term.

Local News

