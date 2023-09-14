Bendigo Advertiser
What's on in central Victoria this week | September 14 - 21

September 15 2023 - 8:30am
City of Greater Bendigo parks team member Josh Mirls with a tulip display he helped work on. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Winter is over and the sun is shining. It is the perfect time to get outside and see what our region has to offer. Here is your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470

