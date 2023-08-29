A housing development is among the options being considered for the Flora Hill site formerly marked for the Commonwealth Games athletes' village.
The development would form part of the state government's $1 billion regional housing package, announced in the wake of the decision to axe the Games last month.
Fencing installed at the Flora Hill site will remain, as the state government considers options for the site.
"Fencing has been installed on this site to safely manage kangaroo movement," a government spokesperson said.
"A qualified ecologist is carrying out regular inspections to monitor the progress of the kangaroos over a number of months.
"The Flora Hill site will be considered for future housing development as we get on with delivering our $1 billion Regional Housing package to fund at least 1300 homes in regional Victoria."
Fencing at the site was being carried out as part of an eight-stage plan, and the Bendigo Advertiser understands it has paused at stage six.
Signage has been installed warning residents and drivers of kangaroo movements, encouraging them to take care while travelling through the area.
Wildlife Rescue Information Network volunteer Michelle Mead said since the first week of June, five kangaroos had been hit by cars.
Ms Mead said there were about 50 kangaroos living on the site, however according to state government surveys, kangaroos don't permanently reside on the Flora Hill site, but move through it to and from their habitat in the Greater Bendigo National Park and surrounding bushland.
Wildlife rescue volunteers have pushed the state government to move the fencing back a stage, with concerns the kangaroos at the site have less access to water.
"We don't think the females are leaving the site and we're worried as it gets warmer they're not going to have the access to water, because they no longer have access to the creek line," she said.
