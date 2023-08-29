Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's most dangerous roads get $3.6m Black Spot funding

By David Chapman
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:30pm
Axe Creek Road is notorious for accidents, including this one in 2018, which has been earmarked for improvements under federal Black Spot funding. Picture by Glenn Daniels.
Notorious accident hotspots at Axe Creek and Maiden Gully are among five roads set to be upgraded following a $3.6 million injection of federal funding for the region.

Local News

