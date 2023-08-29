Notorious accident hotspots at Axe Creek and Maiden Gully are among five roads set to be upgraded following a $3.6 million injection of federal funding for the region.
A total of 57 dangerous crash sites across Victoria will be made safer thanks to $25.6 million in funding under the Commonwealth Government's Black Spot Program.
Axe Creek Road from Strathfieldsaye Road to Sutton Grange Road will be the target of a $1.69 million upgrade. The speed limit on the road will be reduced to 80km/h while safety barriers and culvert crossings will be installed, along with raised and painted islands to slow traffic.
The area has been the scene of numerous accidents over the years with the Axe Creek Fire Brigade among those leading the campaign to improve the road following a spate of crashes.
MORE NEWS:
A petition from residents in 2020 saw the speed limit on the road reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h within the Sutton Grange township.
Another road which has been the scene of several accidents is Edwards Road at Maiden Gully.
A total of $1.08 million will be spent on safety barriers with motorcycle safety measures introduced on high-risk curves from Kathleen Terrace to Dile Road.
The speed limit on the section of the road will be reduced to 80km/h.
In Quarry Hill, $316,000 worth of improvements will be made along Russell Street to Houston Street.
This includes median turning lanes with central islands, speed limits of to 50km/h and installation of electronic 40km/h speed signs for remote school crossing.
The intersection of St Killian Road and Plumridge Street in White Hills will get raised (splitter) islands and additional signage on minor road approaches and street lighting upgrades to the value of $195,000.
The high pedestrian activity area in Bendigo's city centre around Williamson, Mollison, McLaren and Mundy streets.
Among the $324,000 works will be the installation of raised crossings and 'traffic calming devices' at all four intersections.
The federal Black Spot Program funds safety measures at locations where a number of serious crashes are known to have occurred or are at risk of occurring.
Funding is allocated under recommendations from the Black Spot Consultative Panel which includes representatives from the Municipal Association of Victoria, Royal Automobile Club of Victoria, Victorian Police, Road Safety Victoria and the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning.
READ NOW:
Federal Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Carol Brown said the program delivered $110 million per year to improve road safety across Australia."
Victorian Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne was grateful for the funding.
"We welcome the Australian Government's investment in fixing this dangerous intersection, making sure this site is safer for all road users," she said.
"The Black Spot Program strongly aligns with Victoria's road safety strategy to help stop deaths on our roads."
To nominate a black spot, visit investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.