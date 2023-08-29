Bendigo Advertiser
Nazi symbols at Bendigo show defended as educational display

BL
By Ben Loughran
August 30 2023 - 4:45am
One stall at the Golden City collectors association event was openly displaying Nazi memorabilia and symbols.
The displaying of Nazi symbols at a collectors meeting in Bendigo has been defended by the organisers of the event.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

