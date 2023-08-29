Bendigo Advertiser
Drug driving police pursuit arrest in paddock near Echuca

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
August 30 2023 - 4:00am
Echuca dangerous driver back in custody after just four months of freedom. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Driving at 190km/h on a rural road at nighttime while drug affected before running from the vehicle and hiding in a paddock has landed a 38-year-old Echuca man back in custody.

