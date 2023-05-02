Wildlife rescue volunteers are concerned a mob of "much-loved" kangaroos could be in danger as the Commonwealth Games athletes' village site is developed in Bendigo.
According to the Wildlife Rescue and Information Network's Michelle Mead, a group of 40 kangaroos live on the vacant Flora Hill site where the athletes' village for the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be built
"They've become very much well loved by the locals in the area," Ms Mead said.
"It's become a popular spot [for visitors] where people can go and observe them.
"The worry now is that obviously this area is to be developed and it's almost as if the roos have been an afterthought."
MORE NEWS:
Ms Mead said volunteers and locals were concerned development at the site could drive the kangaroos into residential areas, putting them in danger of injury.
It would also be difficult to safely move a large group of kangaroos, Ms Mead said.
"Some of our rescuers who have done kangaroo rescues from kangaroos trapped in paddock, trying to herd one kangaroo and get it to go where you want it to go is difficult," she said.
"They would have to cross three roads to get into the bush, and that just doesn't seem logistically possible.
"There's going to be injuries to those roos, they're going to become extremely stressed."
According to Development Victoria, the kangaroos did not permanently reside on the Flora Hill site, but moved through it, to and from their habitat in surrounding bushland.
Development Victoria's Commonwealth Games group head Joanne Wandel said the state government body was "prioritising the welfare and safety of the kangaroos, the community and the environment."
"We are working with the local community to ensure the kangaroos are safely and sensitively encouraged into their natural habitats in Greater Bendigo National Park and bushland areas, before any works for the Games village commence," she said.
"A qualified ecologist will carry out regular inspections to monitor the progress of the kangaroos over a number of months."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wildlife rescuers have previously voiced their concerns about an increase in call-outs to kangaroos hit by cars, which could be increased by developments in growth areas such as Maiden Gully and Huntly.
Development Victoria was expected to develop a Kangaroo Management Plan in consultation with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, which would be released in full to the public.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.