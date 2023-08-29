Bendigo Advertiser
Jamie Morgan, 23, reunites with Bendigo paramedics who helped save his life

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:03am, first published 6:30am
Jamie Morgan with his mum, sister and Bendigo paramedics. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Carrie Morgan said goodnight to her son Jamie, 23, joking to not stay up too late playing video games on June 2.

