Premier Daniel Andrews was "not here to have a debate" with the Bendigo and District Table Tennis Association about the Commonwealth Games.
The comment came during a press conference in which he answered questions about testimony at the senate inquiry in Bendigo on August 29.
During the hearing table tennis club president Gary Warnest raised red flags about preparations for the Games in the months before the government cancelled them.
These included damage control when he was unexpectedly told Bendigo, not Geelong, would host table tennis.
"I had to assure the Geelong committee that I had not tried to take table tennis away from [them]," he told the Senate inquiry into Commonwealth, Olympic and Paralympic games preparations in Bendigo.
It was part of a pattern that showed a lack of consultation, including on matters like volunteering and lead-in events, which the veteran president had expected on such a high profile event.
Premier Daniel Andrews later shrugged off the table tennis club president's concerns.
"With the greatest of respect, I am not here to have a debate with the Bendigo table tennis association," he said.
"I don't know that I've ever met with anybody from that association.
"I am being absolutely respectful.
"I am not briefed on that matter and I am not here to have a debate with them."
Mr Warnest told the inquiry he had been invited to the 2022 media conference when Bendigo's sports were announced but did not attend.
It included government members and members of local sports and community groups, though not the premier.
His group had initially applied through the City of Greater Bendigo to host table tennis training in the lead up to the 2026 Games after deeming its facilities were not up to scratch.
MORE NEWS:
Games organisers instead opted for a custom built facility at the Bendigo Showgrounds, potentially compromising capital works in Geelong, Mr Warnest said.
He told the inquiry he was in the dark about conversations on the legacy envisaged for Bendigo post-Games, but doubted there would be much for his sport.
"I asked about legacy equipment following the Games and was told no information was available or even being considered," he said.
Mr Warnest's testimony echoed a theme another group spoke about at the inquiry.
The Committee for Ballarat's Michael Poulton said he'd had concerns about the $2.6 billion price tag, timelines for the Games and people with local knowledge being left out when problems like transport arose.
"We didn't really see the Office of the Commonwealth Games being that interested in working with local people to find out what those solutions were," he said.
Asked for a response, Mr Andrews said there had been "deep engagement with councils and all manner of different people" and that the government had cancelled the Games because of cost blowouts.
Mr Warnest remained "totally disappointed" in the Games' cancellation on multiple levels by the time he testified to the inquiry.
"[It was] a significant missed opportunity to bring spectators to Bendigo, to showcase our sports and our region," he said.
The government canned the Games in July citing cost blowouts.
Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan and premier Daniel Andrews declined to appear before the inquiry and could not be compelled because they are not part of the national parliament.
The government and Bendigo's council expect to take part in a separate Games inquiry being run by the Victorian Auditor General's Office.
