Would you pay upwards of $1 million for a new apartment in Bendigo?
An apartment and retail complex planned for Queen St would see "top of the line" two and three-bedroom apartments being sold around the $1 million mark.
Construction on the complex, headed up by McKean McGregor real estate, is set to start in early 2024 with expressions of interests for the 17 residential spaces and four commercial spaces now open.
Real estate agent Jayden Donaldson said the Luna project was a great opportunity for people looking to buy into the Bendigo market given its central location.
He said the complex would be ideal for people looking for a great place which needed minimal maintenance and upkeep.
"There definitely is a fair cross demographic in interested buyers in a product such as this," he said.
"There is no doubt it particularly appeals to that sort of older, down-sizer, empty-nester market something that you can lock up and leave and travel for weeks or months of the year and not worry about.
"Certainly there has been some interest from that more professional, younger demographic."
Mr Donaldson said the expression of interest process would be last for around a month.
Later, when the apartments hit the market, there would be a bigger push for owners.
He said the "pricing will vary" depending on the apartment, with a gap of around $600,000 between the most expensive and least expensive home.
"There have been similar sort of size apartment sales north of that $1 million mark in the last couple of years," he said.
"Certainly the vast majority of the apartments in this will be north of that $1 million mark."
Following the VCAT decision in early February to allow the project to go ahead the Bulum Group, who manage the project, have worked to align all construction costs and works.
Bulum Group Senior Development Project Manager Nick Merriman said they were excited to get the construction underway.
"We are excited about our new opportunity and relationships in Bendigo and what it will bring to the city," he said.
"We believe the city is more than ready for a development like this."
McKean McGregor marketing manager Brock Pinner said the construction industry has been struggling in recent years with staffing and supply but the Bulum Group were fully capable of delivering the Luna project on time.
"(The Bulum Group) are a substantial developer group they have got somewhere in the vicinity of 15 to 20 developments happening in different places across the country," he said.
"A part of any process at the moment is going through that significant due diligence making sure the feasibility of each project is stepping up.
"We are working through final pricing as we speak but in terms of costings, having a builder locked away and being ready to jump on site--that is absolutely all done."
