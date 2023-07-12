There are concerns roos are returning and could become stressed, as Development Victoria's kangaroo management plan at Bendigo's Commonwealth Games athletes village site enters its final stages.
The state government authority has been undertaking an eight-stage fencing schedule, which was designed to "encourage migration of the Flora Hill kangaroo population towards their known movement corridors to the south of the site".
MORE NEWS:
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the plan, which was developed with the help of a qualified ecologist, is at stage six.
Wildlife Rescue and Information Network volunteer Michelle Mead said the plan involved limiting the space of kangaroos and providing one exit point, which has caused panic among some of the animals.
"It's now at a point where they've got quite a small section left of the entire site and they've cut one hole as an exit for them to get off and the idea is for them to move up the hill along the easement into the bushland," she said.
"There were a number of other exits originally and the kangaroos have a set route they like to take, so when they're getting panicked they run up and down Osborne Street trying to find those entry points that they had before and getting spooked."
Ms Mead said volunteer rescuers were also concerned as it seemed female kangaroos carrying joeys were returning, while males appeared more confident.
"We're worried as we get to stage eight you're going to have the mothers and the joeys still there reluctant to leave an area where they're safe," she said.
Development Victoria's group head Commonwealth Games Jo Wandel said the safety of kangaroos was a key priority.
"We're currently installing staged fencing to safely encourage the population of kangaroos away from the site of the future Commonwealth Games village in Bendigo ahead of works getting underway later this year," she said.
"We continue to prioritise the welfare and safety of the kangaroos, the community, and the environment with the kangaroos being safely and sensitively encouraged away from the site."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The plan involved encouraging the kangaroos to travel through a nearby nature corridor and into the Greater Bendigo National Park.
To do so, they would have to cross multiple roads, including Osborne Road.
Ms Mead said she encouraged residents in the area to slow down and be aware of potentially increased kangaroo activity.
Development Victoria has installed permanent yellow warning signs in surrounding streets, along with digital road signs to increase driver awareness and encourage a higher level of caution.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.