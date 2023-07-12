Bendigo Advertiser
Claims roos still returning to fenced-off Flora Hill Comm Games site

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:28am, first published July 12 2023 - 8:30pm
A kangaroo at the athletes' village site in May. Picture by Darren Howe
There are concerns roos are returning and could become stressed, as Development Victoria's kangaroo management plan at Bendigo's Commonwealth Games athletes village site enters its final stages.

