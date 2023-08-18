Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Qantas flight schedule changes could benefit Bendigo businesses

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Airport is undergoing redevelopment works, with a new Qantas schedule roling out. Picture by Noni Hyett
Bendigo Airport is undergoing redevelopment works, with a new Qantas schedule roling out. Picture by Noni Hyett

UPDATE, Friday 3pm: The changes to the flight schedule at Bendigo Airport will give Bendigo businesses "greater flexibility", according to Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.