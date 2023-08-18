UPDATE, Friday 3pm: The changes to the flight schedule at Bendigo Airport will give Bendigo businesses "greater flexibility", according to Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert.
Mr Herbert said not only could people travelling to Sydney for work plan day trips, there would be more options for connecting flights.
"The world we live in, there's more and more people that have made those tree changes and have responsibilities, certainly out of regional settings," he said.
"I know of some individuals that have business interests in Sydney, so there's a need for them to have be in person from time to time, and I think we'll see more and more of that because that's the world we live in."
Mr Herbert said the changes could also help Greater Bendigo become a "more attractive location" to live in.
"If they continue to work in and have responsibilities to Sydney, then they've got the ability to jump on a plane and be there when they need to be there, but also enjoy the regional lifestyle and all it has to offer," he said.
At some point a business case may be presented to Qantas and the Bendigo Airport about new flight paths to more cities, Mr Herbert said.
EARLIER: Passengers flying from Bendigo to Sydney can return in a day from October as Qantas rolls out changes to its schedule at Bendigo Airport.
According to the City of Greater Bendigo, the improvements follow feedback given to the airline.
Currently the only flights out of Bendigo were at 12.15pm Monday to Friday and 7.15pm on Sunday, with flights from Sydney at 9.40am Monday to Friday and 4.40pm on Sunday.
In October last year a spokesperson for Qantas told the Bendigo Advertiser it had reduced the Bendigo schedule due to operational constraints.
The new schedule features a 6.45am flight out of Bendigo from Monday to Saturday with a 5.40pm flight from Sydney on Monday to Friday.
There are 12.15pm flights out of Bendigo on Sunday, Monday and Friday.
View the full schedule below:
Manager of economic development Ben Devanny said he welcomed the changes, which he said showed confidence in the market.
"Qantas responds to market demand and we thank the airline for taking on local feedback about the need for Bendigo businesses to be able to travel back and forth between the cities in a day," he said.
"The key to maintaining a consistent service is to ensure continued use of the flights. I encourage our business community and anyone travelling for leisure to make use of the service."
Mr Devanny said construction of the airport's new terminal was on track, with a "much improved" waiting area in the departure lounge, and a new cafe operator.
There has been no indication of new flight routes out of Bendigo, which would likely depend on upgrades to the airport's runway infrastructure.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the larger Boeing 737s used on longer distances by other airlines would require an extra 400 metres of runway at a cost of about $40 million.
