Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Qantas constraints lead to reduced flights to Sydney from Bendigo Airport

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:52am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Qantas is dialing back its services at Bendigo Airport. Picture by Noni Hyett

People looking to fly from Bendigo to Sydney have had their options cut back, with Qantas moving to operate just one afternoon flight six days a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.