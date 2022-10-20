People looking to fly from Bendigo to Sydney have had their options cut back, with Qantas moving to operate just one afternoon flight six days a week.
Starting next month, one flight will depart the Bendigo Airport at 12.15pm Monday to Friday, meaning an extra day of travel for any Sydney business meetings in the morning. There will be a 7.15pm flight on Sundays.
Return flights from Sydney depart at 9.40am Monday to Friday and 4.40pm on Sunday.
It's a cut back from two services a day, which included a 6.15am flight.
A Qantas spokesperson said operational constraints have led to the airline altering its schedule.
"Like many airlines, we're taking a cautious approach to our network capacity and as a result, we have made some adjustments to our Bendigo schedule," the spokesperson said.
"This reduction to our schedule will help us maintain operational performance to make sure more customers arrange (sic) at their destination on time."
The spokesperson said Qantas is committed to increasing to eight flights in February 2023.
Bendigo Airport manager Vicki Bayliss said there is communication between the airline and the airport about what works best for businesses and people.
"It is challenging for some of the business travel, but it's not something we can control," she said.
"We're just about to start capturing more information from the community to see what they need.
Qantas and all the airlines are doing the best they can at the moment, they're offering the best they can with the resources they have.
"We accept that maybe it's a short term situation were hopefully we get something that suits everybody's needs and gives them some different options as they come out of the recovery of what they've been through."
Ms Bayliss said flights from Bendigo have "great passenger numbers", showing Qantas the demand is there.
She said she is open to a conversation with any other airline about potentially operating in Bendigo.
Stage one of the Bendigo Airport's terminal upgrade is on track to be completed by May 2023.
