Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Business

New Bendigo Airport terminal open as expansion nears completion

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 28 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing at the sod-turning for the new Bendigo AIrport terminal. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing at the sod-turning for the new Bendigo AIrport terminal. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Staff are set to move into the new terminal at the Bendigo Airport, with the first stage of the facility's expansion project complete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.