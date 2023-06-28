Staff are set to move into the new terminal at the Bendigo Airport, with the first stage of the facility's expansion project complete.
According to the state government, airline staff are now working out of the new building, which includes a departure lounge, cafe, screening area, restrooms, office space and equipment shed.
Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing said the new terminal was on track for completion in December and would be almost four times larger than the previous building.
She said it would "deliver more space for thousands of additional passengers".
"It's great to see the Bendigo Airport terminal expansion nearing completion - this will deliver enormous benefits for the growing number of people travelling in and out of regional Victoria," she said.
The project received $4.5 million from both the state and federal governments, with the City of Greater Bendigo contributing $985,000.
A business park was also included in the project.
City mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said an expanded terminal could lead to a better experience overall, as well as bigger planes and more travel opportunities.
"The first half of the new terminal building is more spacious and features improved amenities," she said.
"It offers a better passenger experience and I really look forward to seeing the project completed in December."
While construction continues, Qantas passengers will need to follow the temporary signage to access the new terminal building and there will be a temporary new entry to the airport car park.
The old terminal building will be demolished in August with a new entry foyer, security screening, baggage check-in and baggage claim areas to be built.
Bendigo Airport provides flights to Sydney through Qantas. Currently the airport offers one flight everyday, except Saturday, and two flights on Mondays and Fridays.
