Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Cost of Living

Parents missing out on dental care for Bendigo children

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
August 16 2023 - 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Trobe dentistry student Edmund Pan. Picture by Darren Howe
La Trobe dentistry student Edmund Pan. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo dentists are trying to save children's teeth far too late because inflation has left government help out of reach for too many families, a La Trobe University expert says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.