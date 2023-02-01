Bendigo airport's new terminal and other upgrades will equip it to host more planes flying to new destinations, but operators like Bonza with bigger planes and longer-distance flights are not currently on the agenda, the airport's managers say.
City of Greater Bendigo's economic development manager Ben Devanny said on Tuesday that construction of the new terminal and adjacent business park currently underway was what was needed to enable the airport to grow.
The biggest factor in increasing the number and destinations of flights was "people using the service".
"It's a supply and demand business. The more people that use the planes, the more full [they are], that really helps our conversation with airlines," he said.
"Obviously we're working closely with Qantas and other airlines to hopefully build on what we've got now.
"There's six flights a week from Sydney and we hope that with greater patronage and airlines bouncing back out of COVID ... we can see some more flights and destinations in the near future."
There had been a lot of interest from Bendigo region residents in new flights, with Adelaide, Canberra, Tasmania and Mildura suggested as possible destinations.
"It's really about matching up the demand with the airlines' capability in terms of plane size and then convincing them people are going to fly on them," Mr Devanny said.
Bendigo airport's 1600m runway, which was completed in 2017, and its associated runway infrastructure, accommodates 70-74 seat planes.
In contrast, the larger 737s flown longer distances by Bonza and Jetstar seat 180 passengers and would require an extra 400m of runway at a cost of about $40 million.
Demand to justify that sort of expansion does not exist now but might be a possibility in 10 or 15 years time.
Mr Devanny said the two-phase terminal development was on track to be completed by the end of the year and would see the baggage claim area shifted undercover and the relocated cafe likely licensed to serve alcohol.
The larger building would also provide space for security screenings, which airports are required to carry out when more than 30,000 passengers a year leave them.
The development of the airport's business park will bring underground power and sewerage to the terminal, improve roads and expand car parking as well as creating business park lots, which are expected to be available for lease by the end of the year.
Facility improvements will also include upgraded fencing to reduce wildlife hazards after the City of Greater Bendigo received $100,000 from the latest round of Regional Airports Program (RAP) funding for the project in January.
Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters welcomed the funding from the program, which over the previous two years had enabled the construction of a helicopter stand, fuel truck area, apron expansion and the development of a run-up area.
The local member said she was excited to see progress on the $15 million airport development - funded equally by federal, state and local governments - which came after a long period of campaigning at both local and federal level.
"That's going to help us attract more airlines here," she said.
