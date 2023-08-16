The clock is counting down to Bendigo's business night of night, so it is the perfect time to look back at winners and grinners through the ages.
Over the years, the Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards has been a gala event that brings the business community together to network, and to acknowledge one another's efforts and the contribution business makes to Bendigo.
The 2023 event begins tonight (August 17) with a red carpet, before the awards night gets properly under way.
Bendigo Advertiser reporters and photographers will be there and blogging. You will be able to follow along on our website.
