La Trobe University staff are on strike to improve working and learning conditions for themselves and their students.
A group of "passionate" academics and lecturers gathered in the Bendigo campus' cafe for four hours on August 17 as part of a multiple site strike.
La Trobe University academic skills advisor Dr Zoe Thomas said recent job cuts, long hours and small pay increases had made conditions difficult for staff.
She said the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) had been speaking with the university, but what they were offering wasn't enough.
"Our staff are exhausted because there just isn't enough of us," she said.
"People here are dedicated and we want to make sure they are looked after.
"We are all passionate, long-serving people who are dedicated to re-energising the union in Bendigo with hopes it will improve everything not just for us, but for the community."
In July 2021, university managers addressed staff and released a proposal to cut an estimated 200 full-time positions across its campuses.
The La Trobe Casuals Network was also concerned at the time, saying the cuts would put pressure on staff who are already overworked and at "breaking point".
Staff have also spent time fighting for their pay, with the university having to pay back three thousand former and current casual staff a total of $6.44 million in May this year.
Dr Thomas said staff were also worried about the toll these issues would have on students.
"Our working conditions are the students' learning conditions and when we're exhausted, it's not good for them," she said.
"Our Bachelor of Arts program used to be renowned for how good it was, but it's been moved to being only offered online.
"This course was a good way for people who weren't sure what they wanted to do to get into university, get a taste and see what they wanted to do, but now it's difficult to do that."
Dr Thomas said she was glad some movement had been made towards better pay and conditions.
"We do acknowledge that some movements have been made," she said.
"But we want La Trobe to come to the table and be transparent with pay rise offers.
"We're here and ready to show we mean business."
A La Trobe University spokesperson said they and the NTEU had been "engaged in open, positive and collaborative discussions" for a new enterprise agreement (EA) since November 2022.
"The university has put forward a full proposed EA including an attractive salary offer and numerous other benefits and conditions for staff and is currently working through outstanding matters with the NTEU so that we can finalise the best possible outcome for our people, our university and our future," the spokesperson said.
"La Trobe University acknowledges and respects that eligible staff may wish to participate in planned industrial action proposed for August 17.
"However, we are disappointed that the action is proceeding given the positive and significant progress in our negotiations with the NTEU for a new enterprise agreement."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
