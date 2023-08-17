Bendigo Advertiser
La Trobe University Bendigo staff strike to improve conditions

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
August 17 2023
La Trobe University National Tertiary Education Union members gathered in Bendigo for a four hour strike on August 17. Picture by Alex Gretgrix
La Trobe University staff are on strike to improve working and learning conditions for themselves and their students.

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

