Bendigo Bats runners tackle cross-country relays at winery

By Nathan Dole
August 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Archie Reid, who was sixth in the Australian half-marathon run on the Sunshine Coast last Sunday, will look to continue his great form in the XCR series this weekend. Picture by Daniel Soncin
EKIDEN relays will be run at St Anne's Winery in Myrniong this Saturday when round eight of the XCR series is run.

