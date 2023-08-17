EKIDEN relays will be run at St Anne's Winery in Myrniong this Saturday when round eight of the XCR series is run.
Athletics Bendigo Region's teams, also known as the Bats, will be striving to increase their lead or narrow the points gap in several divisions.
First of the relays starts at 12.30pm.
The Bats are again leading the charge in the men's premier division and on track for back-to-back titles.
Victory in four of the past five rounds has meant Bendigo has claimed first place in the premiership race on 68 points.
Next best at three rounds to go in the 10-round series are Box Hill, 57, Western, 56, Glenhuntly, 55, and Geelong, 43.
In the relay format the men's premier division teams will clock up 40.6km.
The Bats' number one runner, Andy Buchanan has a rest this round ahead of the national cross-country 10km championships on August 26 at Mt Stromlo in Canberra.
Some of Bendigo's best will be headed to the national capital to race various distances and age groups.
Although they are in the Victorian team for the nationals, Archie Reid and Nathan Stoate will run the Ekiden relay legs.
Latest hit-out for Reid was sixth place in the Australian half-marathon championship on the Sunshine Coast.
The Bats line-up for men's premier division at Myrniong is Brady Threlfall, 8.4km; Archie Reid, 7.7km; Matt Buckell, 6.9km; Bryan Keely, 6.9km; Nathan Stoate, 6km; Jackson Eadon, 4.7km.
Reserves are Glenn McMillan, and Luke Crameri.
Unbeaten in all rounds, Bendigo's division three women's team will be aiming to add to the streak.
The line-up for Myrniong is Bec Wilkinson, 7.7km; Yasmin Hayes, 6.9km; Ebony Woodward, 6km; and Abbey Cartner. 3.8km.
Bendigo has scored 102 points to lead the ladder from Glenhuntly, 73, and Waverley, 69.
The Bats will also be aiming to build on their lead in the men's division three and six showdowns.
Those to run in division three are Luke Crameri, 8.4km; Glenn McMillan, 7.7km; Stephen van Rees, 6.9km; Ben Powell, 6.9km; Jake Hilson, 6km .
Reserve is Octavian Power-Priede.
The division six line-up is Octavian Power-Priede, 7.7km; Nick McDermott, 6.9km; Matt Schepisi, 6km; Greg Hilson, 4.7km.
Reserve is David Heislers.
The men's 50-plus team is David Heislers, 7.7km; Trevor Kelly, 6.9km; Antony Langdon, 4.9km.
It will be Jill Wilkie, 7.7km; Anne Buckley, 4.7km; and Ruth Sandemann, 3.8km, racing in the 50-plus women's class.
There are closely-fought contests in the junior divisions.
Bendigo and Melbourne University lead the under-20 men's race on 60 and 59 points.
The Bats' under-20 team for Saturday is Lewis Gillett, 7.7km; Max Rowe, 6.9km; and Kai Thomson, 6km.
In the under-18 boys it's Knox which has scored 47 points to lead Bendigo and Mentone who are locked on 40.
The Bats' under-18 boys' team for the Ekiden Relay is Aden Thomson, 6.9km; Tom MacArthur, 6.9km; and Fletcher White, 4.7km.
Club helpers at Myrniong are Jim Russell and Peter Barrett.
