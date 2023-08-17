Who would have thought moving for a month would help so many access vital health care closer to home?
Bendigo Health did.
Funds generated through the hospital's annual Move for Mental Health challenge have purchased a patient transport bus, allowing mental health patients better access to specialised exercise programs.
Last year's challenge raised $66,329.81 to help make the purchase.
The 12 seater bus was officially handed over this week from Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation director Rachel Mason to the organisation's mental health clinical teams.
Mrs Mason said it has been great to see the community's generosity through fundraising deliver a tangible benefit for patients across the Loddon Mallee region.
"Since the Move for Mental Health challenge began in 2020, our community has helped us raise more than $200,000 to improve services for local mental health patients," she said.
"During this time, a specialised exercise program, an on-site gym and sensory modulation tools have been introduced to our mental health departments and now we hand over the bus that was promised as part of last year's Move for Mental Health challenge fundraising."
Participants chose to walk, run, wheelchair, cycle or even CrossFit their way through the month of October and shared their progress to encourage donations of support.
More than $65,000 was raised by participants for mental health services in the Loddon Mallee region as part of the 2021 Move for Mental Health campaign.
Registrations are now open for the 2023 Move for Mental Health challenge, which will raise funds for local mental health programs.
For more information or to register, visit bendigohealthfoundation.org.au/m4mh
