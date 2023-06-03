WILDLIFE rescuers will wait with bated breath to see where kangaroos go when fences begin rising at Flora Hill's athletes' village over the coming week.
They fear the plan to progressively fence the marsupials out of the Osborne Street land has a fatal flaw.
Development Victoria has announced it will gradually fence kangaroos out over the next two months so it can transform the vacant site into a Commonwealth Games 2026 venue.
The plan appears to assume kangaroos will know where to go because most already circulate in and out of the site, the Wildlife Rescue and Information Network's Michelle Mead said.
"From what we've observed, and from the chats we've had with locals, we don't think that many of those kangaroos actually leave the site," she said.
"We think only 10 per cent might leave regularly. The rest are there permanently because they have all the resources they need."
That could complicate animal management as the fence lines are gradually widened over coming months, Ms Mead said.
She has contacted Development Victoria to get more information about the plan, which is expected to kick into gear this week.
"We are concerned about how they are going to cope if they have never left the site. How are they going to manage traffic if they have never dealt with that before?" Ms Mead said.
Nearby areas include a busy Osborne Street. and residential tracts that can inadvertently trap lost kangaroos.
It can be very difficult to herd kangaroos out of residential areas, especially if they are part of a big mob, Ms Mead said.
The animals are prone to a condition called kangaroo myopathy when distressed, which can damage muscles and even cause death, she said.
"We are not saying that is going to happen. We just don't know what is going to happen," Ms Mead said.
"We would have liked to have been involved in really early discussions about this."
Her group's wildlife rescuers plan to keep an eye out for animals heading away from other water sources or struggling to find their way to nearby bushland.
Development Victoria said kangaroo welfare would be top of mind, with a qualified ecologist regularly inspecting fence lines.
It said Victoria's Conservation Regulator had signed off on the plan.
Ms Mead was not in a position to say whether there may have been a better way of removing the kangaroos.
"I think the good solution would have been to not let them live there for as long as they have," she said.
The kangaroos have been using the site for decades, some residents have told wildlife rescuers.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
