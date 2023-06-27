A BUSY arterial road in Flora Hill needs work if an empty athletes' village site gets transformed into housing, Commonwealth Games organisers have been told.
That includes a pedestrian crossing complete with traffic lights on Retreat Road, experts have said in newly public advice.
Games organisers are racing to lock in plans and construction crews for the 220 home build at La Trobe University's former campus at the intersection with Osborne Street.
They have released a trove of documents briefing potential project managers, quantity surveyors and superintendent representatives about a proposed development big enough to house 1600 athletes and team, then give 220 homes post-Games.
The cache include a traffic engineering report dated to April 18 examining a draft masterplan's impact on surrounding streets.
Retreat Road should get one of the most significant changes, traffic experts told Games organisers.
They wanted a pedestrian crossing with traffic lights between Pleasant Vale Crescent and one entry into Crescent Court, to help pedestrians and cyclists cross Retreat Road on their way to the walking track along the nearby creek.
It was not yet clear how many pedestrians would need to cross the road once the athletes' village was built but they could need a way to safely get across the road to the nearby creek's walking trail, traffic experts said.
They ruled out other options like zebra crossings because of various traffic guidelines for such a well-used road.
College Crescent's most southern intersection with Retreat Road would need to be made left-turn only to minimise the risks of crashes, the traffic experts said.
On the other side of the athletes' village site, the experts recommended Osborne Street get a new raised crossing, which would look something like a large speed bump big enough for people to walk on.
It would be built at the Neale Street intersection.
Traffic engineers said the athletes' village would only have a marginal impact on traffic demand in surrounding streets, making the impact marginal for existing intersections like the one connecting Retreat Road and Osborne Street.
They expected a "minor" increase in cars queuing and said it would not warrant any upgrades.
Construction crews need to start building townhouses on site by the end of the year if they are to keep to the tight schedule set by Games organisers.
They need to finish them, apartments, civil works, landscaping and any relocatable buildings by the second half of 2025.
Development Victoria has been nudging resident kangaroos off the site by extending temporary fence lines outwards, to prepare for building works.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
