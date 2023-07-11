Bendigo Advertiser
AIHW data reveals Bendigo's battle with chronic illnesses, death

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 4:30am
The AIHW has released its Mortality Over Region and Time report, listing causes of death for Bendigo from 2017 to 2021.
Chronic illnesses are killing hundreds of people in Bendigo each year, with coronary heart disease claiming 158 lives more than the next highest cause of death in 2021.

