A Bendigo man who broke his partner's nose and gave her a black eye after she refused to sleep with him has been fined thousands of dollars in Bendigo's Magistrates' Court.
Samuel Farrell, 23, was fined $2000 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful assault that took place in 2020.
The first assault took place in the victim's house after she was sitting on the kitchen bench when a comment she made angered Farrell in which he reacted by punching her in the knee.
When asked why he punched her Farrell responded "so what? it was just your knee" and when pressed that if he could punch her knee what would stop him punching her in the face.
Farrell laughed off the question.
The next assault was more serious and occurred in May 2020 at a friend's property in Heathcote where Farrell, his partner and a friend drank half a bottle of Jack Daniels between them before calling it a night.
At around 11:30pm that night in a Winnebago Farrell bashed his partner after she consistently turned down his offer to "get into bed" with him.
Farrell ended up punching her three times in the face, breaking her nose and causing swelling around her left eye.
In the morning Farrell likened her appearance to a "fish" and then the pair discussed stories to explain the damage Farrell had caused her.
The pair ended their relationship and criminal charges were brought against Farrell in September after his ex-partner went to the police.
In his interview with police Farrell was questioned about the two assaults saying in relation to the knee punching "I do sort of remember that."
"I am pretty good at not getting upset over little things...if she was actually hurt I would have been remorseful."
Later in the police interview Farrell said the second assault "went way too far" and alcohol played a major part.
The court heard Farrell and his partner have not been in contact since August 2020 and he had since sought medical intervention to deal with anger management and mental health issues.
He has also relocated to Melbourne to work with his brother.
Despite his strict following of the intervention order placed against him and his attempts to get the help he needed Magistrate Ross Betts warned Farrell not to reoffend or the consequences would be worse than a fine.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
