Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Collision on Northern Highway, Tooborac claims driver's life

JM
GR
By Jonathon Magrath, and Gabriel Rule
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Highway is blocked following a fatal collision at Tooborac. Picture by Gabriel Rule
The Northern Highway is blocked following a fatal collision at Tooborac. Picture by Gabriel Rule

UPDATED 1.35pm: A person has died following a vehicle collision at Tooborac on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.