UPDATED 1.35pm: A person has died following a vehicle collision at Tooborac on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports a truck and a car had collided on the Northern Highway just before midday.
The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The driver of the ute was yet to be formally identified.
Police said the exact cause of the collision is being investigated and the highway north and southbound will be closed "for some time".
EARLIER: Emergency services are attending a road accident at the Northern Highway, between Heathcote and Tooborac.
Five CFA units alongside SES were responding to a vehicle incident at Tooborac at around 12pm.
Crews discovered an incident that involved a B-double truck and a ute, according to a representative from CFA.
Units responded from Heathcote, Costerfield, and Tooborac, and Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police were on scene.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the highway is blocked in both directions.
The incident was ongoing.
