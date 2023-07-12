A truck that rolled on the approach to a roundabout in Echuca, spilling its cargo of sheep, is now back on its wheels but the new bridge and surrounding roads are still blocked off, police said at 2pm.
The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident but the sheep he had been transporting had reportedly escaped and were causing traffic issues in the area.
Earlier: Echuca's new bridge is currently closed between Echuca and Moama and Warren Street is blocked after a B-double truck crashed on its side shortly before 11.30am.
The driver managed get out the truck and was uninjured, but a vet was called to look at his cargo of sheep, the Country Fire Authority said.
It was later reported that the sheep had escaped from the truck and were causing traffic issues in the area.
Three CFA units had responded to the crash, which might have also caused oil to leak onto the road, a spokesperson said.
The truck was still currently still on its side in Warren Street as of 12.21pm on July 12.
Echuca's old bridge remains open to traffic.
