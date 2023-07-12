Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Truck full of sheep crashed on its side closes new Echuca-Moama bridge

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new bridge in Echuca is blocked to traffic following a truck crash. Picture by Google Maps
The new bridge in Echuca is blocked to traffic following a truck crash. Picture by Google Maps

A truck that rolled on the approach to a roundabout in Echuca, spilling its cargo of sheep, is now back on its wheels but the new bridge and surrounding roads are still blocked off, police said at 2pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.