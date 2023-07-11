An elderly woman was rescued and taken to hospital after slipping down the side of the Bendigo Creek this morning.
Bendigo CFA incident controller SSO Neil Schlipalius said the woman had been walking along the stormwater easement, near the corner of Creek and Myrtle streets, and had slipped on the slippery surface and landed on her shoulder.
She was believed to have broken her collarbone, he said.
Four units from Bendigo's station 73, along with SES, police and Ambulance Victoria, were deployed to the scene, after being called to the emergency at 7.50am.
"We used a ladder platform to gain access and get her to the ambulance safely," SSO Schlipalius said.
Ambulance Victoria said the woman, who was believed to be in her eighties, was taken to Bendigo Health in a stable condition with an upper body injury.
