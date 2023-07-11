Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Emergency services hoist woman to safety after fall towards creek

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 12 2023 - 10:45am, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance Victoria paramedics and firefighters help the woman onto a waiting stretcher. Pictures by Jenny Denton
Ambulance Victoria paramedics and firefighters help the woman onto a waiting stretcher. Pictures by Jenny Denton

An elderly woman was rescued and taken to hospital after slipping down the side of the Bendigo Creek this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.