A man facing charges relating to the death of a young female pedestrian near Bendigo in January 2022 will face court again in October.
Miles Richard Parry, 32, appeared virtually in the Melbourne County Court for a brief initial directions hearing on Wednesday morning.
Mr Parry has pleaded not guilty to charges of careless driving, dangerous driving and dangerous driving causing death, and will face a further directions hearing in October.
Bella Canfield, 18, died after she was struck by a car during her daily walk near her home in Salisbury West on January 19, 2022.
Salisbury West is around 37 minutes north-west of the Bendigo CBD.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
