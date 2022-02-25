coronavirus, bendigo, coronavirus, covid-19, information

1.50pm Victoria's COVID-19 vaccination program will expand in the coming weeks, taking vaccinations to multicultural facilities, churches, temples and mosques, sporting games, pools, festivals and more. More than 94 per cent of capacity in Victoria's state-run sites is dedicated to walk-ins, and this will increase in the coming days to almost 100 per cent, allowing everyone to get vaccinated as simply and easily as possible. Additionally, the state's in-home vaccination program has expanded to include children. This will specifically help children with special needs, who may not be able to attend a vaccination hub or are likely to respond better to a familiar or low-stimulation environment. MORE NEWS: "Whether it's in the comfort of your own home, at half-time during the game, or a temple, church or mosque - we are taking vaccines to wherever is most convenient for you and your community," Health minister Martin Foley said. "Our dedicated health professionals will be on hand to vaccinate you or your child in the comfort of your home if you need it, providing another option for families with access barriers." The in-home vaccination service has already begun vaccinating small numbers of children, focusing on those who have an injury, chronic illness, physical disability or mobility issues, or mental health or behavioural issues. OTHER NEWS: Police Sergeant Matthew Gildea recognised for decades of hard work protecting children in central Victoria The in-home service has also expanded to include third dose vaccines for any Victorian aged 70 and over who can't travel to a centre, GP or pharmacy. To date, more than half of Victoria's 5 to 11-year-olds have received their first dose - higher than the national average. More than 56 per cent of Victorians over 16 have had a third dose, but the figure is lower among younger people, who will have become eligible for a dose more recently. Some 22 per cent of people aged 16 to 17 have had a third dose, compared to 34 per cent of people aged 18 to 29, and 46 per cent of people in their 30s. Book the next dose of your vaccine today or walk-in at a vaccination centre at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/vaccine For in-home vaccinations, call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398. 12.20pm Greater Bendigo has recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases overnight. This is another drop from the 97 cases recorded on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the region has dropped again to 637. Data from the Department of Health has revealed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Greater Bendigo have surpassed 12,000 to 12,059. MORE NEWS: From the new cases, 24 were from Bendigo's 3550 postcode and 12 from Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode. Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode recorded 14 new cases, and 24 were found in the regional 3551 zone. Five new case was found in the Heathcote area, two in Harcourt's 3453, one in Goornong's 3557 and no new 3515. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 11 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 33, and Central Goldfields Shire seven. Campaspe numbers jumped up 54 cases, Buloke seven and two new cases were recorded in the Loddon Shire. Earlier Victorians will be able to remove their masks in most indoor settings from midnight as eased restrictions come into play. It comes as the state recorded another 6580 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the state's total active cases to 41,125. More news: 'Late for work': Driver sees their vehicle impounded after allegedly travelling 50km/h over the speed limit The new cases recorded were made up of 4263 rapid-antigen tests and 2317 positive PCR test results. Another 11 people died with the virus. There were 301 people were in hospital, with 38 in ICU and four on a ventilator. Under the eased restrictions, masks will only be required indoors in certain circumstances, including public transport, hospitals, airports and for workers in hospitality and retail. Primary school students from grade 3 upwards will also still be required to wear a mask in the classroom including workers at early childhood centres and primary schools. They however can be removed in secondary school. Masks are recommended for other workers serving or facing members of the public, such as if you are at reception meeting guests or serving customers, but they are not mandatory. Greater Bendigo recorded new 97 cases on Thursday, dropping below 100 daily cases for the first time in days. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 10 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 36, and Central Goldfields Shire three. Read more: Campaspe numbers jumped up 58 cases, Buloke six and no new cases were recorded in the Loddon Shire. Thursday also saw Bendigo Health reach a full 12 months of administering COVID-19 vaccines. "Originally we had a team of three to try and nut out how we were going to approach this roll out," regional vaccination program manager Dan Sheard said. Since then almost 240,000 doses have been administered in the Loddon Mallee region. More news: Roadworks to start on Holdsworth Road in North Bendigo from Friday From midnight on Friday, Victorians will no longer be required to wear masks in a number of settings. Masks will only be required indoors in certain circumstances, including public transport, hospitals, airports and for workers in hospitality and retail.

