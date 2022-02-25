news, local-news,

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when driving in North Bendigo with roadworks starting on Holdsworth Road from today. The changes to traffic conditions on Holdsworth Road will also occur on Saturday while road surfacing work is completed. Holdsworth Road will be closed eastbound between Wood Street and Holmes Road and a signed detour will be in place via Wood Street and Havilah Street. Heavy vehicles will be detoured via Eaglehawk Road and Sandhurst Road. All westbound traffic can continue on their usual route with the speed limit reduced to 40km/h in the works area. The works are weather-dependent so dates could change. The Department of Transport thanks road users for their patience and safe driving during this time. For the latest traffic information around the state visit www.traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or download the VicTraffic app via your app store.

