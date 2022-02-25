Apparent bike shop break-in, offenders on the run as police investigate

news, local-news, theft, attempted, break in, break-in, bikes, cycle concepts

A PERSON tried to break into a Myers Street bike shop early on Thursday morning but was thwarted by the front door. Bendigo Police Detective Senior Constable Debbie Graham said offenders failed to gain access to the Giant Bendigo store. More crime news: More than 1000 police officers wrongly sworn due to 'administrative error' She said police had made no arrests and will begin reviewing CCTV footage. Giant Bendigo owner Nick Moroni said he has watched security vision of someone try to break through the door by striking it repeatedly with a rock. "They must have thought it would be easier to break," he said. The unknown person did manage to smash a small hole in the glass door to the premises. It just was not big enough to climb through, assuming that was the person's goal. Detective Senior Constable Graham said no bikes or other goods were stolen in the attempted break-in. Other news: 'Late for work': Driver sees their vehicle impounded after allegedly travelling 50km/h over the speed limit The person left in a small car that may have been driven by a second person, Mr Moroni said. "People in cars might have seen them. Some did drive past," he said. The incident took place at about 4.45am, Mr Moroni said. More crime: The person in the vision is wearing a helmet, gloves and high-vis gear. Bendigo police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call the Bendigo police station on 5448 1300 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

