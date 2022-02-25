news, local-news, news, campaspe shire, birds, damage, echuca

Destructive birds are once again creating problems in Echuca's Port Precinct. Corellas are the main culprits, ripping and gnawing at both furniture and buildings, causing extensive damage. Campaspe Shire Council community general manager Keith Oberin said an anticipated solution was being implemented. MORE NEWS: Mask mandate to ease at midnight as state records another 6580 new COVID-19 cases "Long-billed corellas, along with other offenders such as sulphur-crested cockatoos and galahs, are known to be destructive creatures," Mr Oberin said. "To deter these birds from the Port area, and therefore lessen the amount of damage, we will be utilising a noise device. "This has been happening for a quite a few years now, usually at this time of year, and the device will be used until the situation improves. OTHER STORIES: "In the past, it has been a very efficient way to move the birds from the area." Starting from March 7, the noise device will be used daily between 7am and 7.20am, and again from 7.40pm until 8pm in the evenings, going off at random intervals. Mr Oberin said it was a necessary deterrent. "This device, while it may cause a slight disturbance every now and then, will help to keep community infrastructure, private buildings and the historic Port and paddlesteamers safe from further damage," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/18644d83-bfbc-4e3d-bd5d-fc51af926ffb.jpg/r0_51_1018_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg