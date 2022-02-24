coronavirus,

1.10pm Greater Bendigo has recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases overnight. This is the first time in weeks daily cases in the area have been below 100. The total number of active cases in the region has dropped below 700 to 662. Data from the Department of Health has revealed there has been 11,980 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Greater Bendigo. MORE NEWS: From the new cases, 29 were from Bendigo's 3550 postcode and 10 from Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode. Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode recorded 17 new cases, and 31 were found in the regional 3551 zone. One new case was found in the Heathcote area, and two were recorded in the 3515 zone. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 10 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 36, and Central Goldfields Shire three. Campaspe numbers jumped up 58 cases, Buloke six and no new cases were recorded in the Loddon Shire. Earlier Victoria has seen 6,715 new COVID-19 cases overnight taking the state's active cases to 41,257. The new cases were made up of 4,486 positive rapid-antigen test and 2,229 PCR test results. There were 21,222 PCR conducted on Wednesday. A total of 322 Victorians are in hospital, with 43 in the ICU and five on ventilators. Read more: Another 16 people died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. There were just over 7,000 vaccinations administered at state-run clinics yesterday which means 57.1 per cent of eligible Victorians have three COVID-19 vaccinations. Read more: Andrews rolls back public notices policy Yesterday, Greater Bendigo saw 126 new coronavirus cases. It was the third consecutive day the region had recorded more than 100 new cases. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded nine new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 43, and Central Goldfields Shire 14. Campaspe recorded 23 cases, Loddon 2, and Buloke 2.

