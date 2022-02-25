news, local-news,

A BENDIGO author and social worker will on Saturday release a children's book which intends to help raise children's awareness around disability and inclusion. With more than 30 years of experience in the disability sector, Kate Hingston is passionate about improving the lives of - and the acceptance of - people living with a disability. More news: Talk to Me focuses on a few young children who have a disability. They became victims of school bullies and decide to do something about it with the support of the school and the wider community. Ms Hingston said the book was aimed at primary school-aged children so they can learn about disabilities from a young age. "Seeing the injustices towards people with a disability and knowing they too have a voice and are no different to anyone else," she said. "I hope that by aiming the book at primary school children they will learn from a young age to treat people with a disability with respect, not to be scared of someone who may appear a little different as saying something is better than nothing at all, even a smile." Other news: Ms Hingston's has been working on the concept for more than 18 months. "This is my first book and I was guided by Ultimate World Publishers to support me through the process," she said. "The book took a lot longer to get to 'launch' than I imagined as there were many stages, checking illustrations and back and forth with editing. "There were lots of stages over about 18 months from pen in hand to the launch." The official book launch will be on Saturday at Handle Bar. Ms Hingston said anyone was welcome to come along. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/2f72f075-63c7-4cf0-90d0-d9e8373feada.jpg/r0_279_5482_3376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg