A GROUP of Bendigionians are walking 20km next Sunday to raise money for mental health and ultimately save lives in the community. Bendigo Bank representatives have teamed up with Lifeline Central Victoria and Mallee to walk from Lake Weeroona to Axedale. More news: Police Sergeant Matthew Gildea recognised for decades of hard work protecting children in central Victoria Aiming for a goal of $7,500, LLCVM executive officer Lisa Renato said the funds would help cover the cost of putting two volunteers through accredited training. For each accredited volunteer, Lifeline can answer on average an additional 288 calls each year. Two per cent of calls made to Lifeline are imminent suicide calls; the more calls they are able to answer, the more lives can be saved in the community. "The idea really came from Bendigo Bank which really awesome to see, as we are a small organisation, we don't have the resources to do the big fundraisers all the time," she said. "I can certainly attempt to walk 20km partially if there is a meal and cold drink at the end of it. But it's really great to see something like this going ahead. "The most important thing is that this money is going towards training some new volunteers. "For every volunteer we recruit, that is 156 hours of crisis support every year that they can provide and that's generally about helping 312 people." Ms Renato said the more volunteers available to take calls results in the more lives saved in the community. She said the Axedale Tavern would also be donating 40 per cent of every meal to the cause. More news: "A whole bunch of our Lifeline volunteers, Bendigo Bank staff, friends and family will all meet us at the Axedale Tavern. "We have a raffle as well from local businesses to help generate some more revenue for our total as well." There will be close to 20 people walking to the whole 20km which will include local Bendigo Bank workers, Lifeline volunteers and local residents and business members. Currently, they have already raised more than $5,500. "It's awesome to see so much money that has already been donated, Ms Renato said. Other news: "It makes as feel confident that people see the value that Lifeline are doing, it shows the engagement Bendigo Bank has in the community as well." Bendigo Bank local engagement officer Jessica Brawn said it was a fantastic cause to get behind. "This will be worth every step and if it means that we can positively impact a few lives in our community and help and assist the work that Lifeline does, then that would be really great," she said. The team will be kicking off their walk from 8am at Lake Weeroona on Sunday, March 6. To donate head to https://www.mycause.com.au/events/bendigobanklifelinewalkathon To contact Lifeline - call 13 11 14. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/492a0160-2d09-41dd-a6d4-c5e0027528a6.jpg/r0_220_4412_2713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg