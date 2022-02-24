news, local-news,

A DRIVER has had their vehicle impounded and will face court at a later date after allegedly speeding last week. More crime news: Central Goldfields Highway Patrol officers detected the p-plate driver allegedly travelling at 155km/h on the Bridgewater Serpentine Road, Salisbury West last Monday at about 8.50am. The 19-year-old woman told police that she was "late for work". The driver had her vehicle impounded for a cost of $1350.

