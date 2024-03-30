Watch live! Torchlight procession to be streamed right here

G'day and thanks for joining us for the livestream of the 2024 Torchlight Procession.
This is the place to watch if you cannot make it down to the parade route.
The procession takes place between 8pm and 9.30pm.
Our photographers and journalists will be stationed along the parade route - feel free to come say hi.
Have we snapped a picture of someone you know over the first few days of the festival?
Also, heard about the firecracker shortage? A last minute dash has allowed tonight's torchlight procession to have the fireworks. Learn more about that here.
