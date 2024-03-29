Egg hunt mega-gallery! Did we snap a picture of someone you know?

Bendigo has come alive with good cheer on day one of the Bendigo Easter Festival.
Crowds are spending their Good Friday basking in the sunshine.
Rosalind Park has been heaving with people keen to enjoy everything the festival has to offer.
Our photographers and journalists are going to be busy all weekend capturing the atmosphere and the stories you won't hear about anywhere else.
You can keep track of those yarns on our Easter blog.
We will have plenty more photo galleries and videos so keep checking in at our website!
