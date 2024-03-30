Easter Saturday photos: Did we snap a picture of someone you know?

Thousands of visitors and locals are enjoying carnival rides, petting zoos and dancing lions as day two of Bendigo's Easter Festival kicks off.
Here's a few pictures from today and last night.
Hargreaves Mall was a hotspot for shoppers looking for locally made homewares, clothes and food at the annual Moonlight Easter Market.
Meanwhile, children made some new friends at the ever-popular Farmer Darryl's Animal Farm.
At 2pm Dai Gum Loong was awoken by drums and lions at the Dai Gum San Chinese Precinct, just in time for his appearance in tonight's Torchlight Procession.
Don't forget the Torchlight Procession will begin an hour later than usual this year because of daylight savings.
The procession will start at 8pm at Queen Elizabeth Oval, before continuing down View St and turning onto Pall Mall.
It will finish with fireworks in front of the Golden Dragon Museum.
There will be no fireworks from the top of the poppet head this year - the best views will be from View Street, Barnard St and the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
