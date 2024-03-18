Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

New machine found Karen's melanoma which might have gone unnoticed

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
Updated March 19 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Wellington demonstrates how to use the new technology. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Karen Wellington demonstrates how to use the new technology. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A Bendigo cancer nurse has praised new skin cancer detection technology at Bendigo Health for detecting a pre-cancerous melanoma which might otherwise have been missed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.