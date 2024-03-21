Brink of expulsion to Pioneers' captain: Uerata's redemption

Two years ago Dayten Uerata was on the verge of losing his place in the Bendigo Pioneers' program.
On Sunday, the 18-year-old will captain the Pioneers for the first time in their Coates Talent League Boys season-opener against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels at Learmonth.
Uerata's rise to captain is a story of redemption, loyalty, discipline and hard work.
"It really means a lot to me,'' Uerata said of being voted captain of the Pioneers by his team-mates.
"A couple of years ago I couldn't imagine myself being in the leadership group, let alone be named captain.
"My first year with the Pioneers I didn't have my head screwed on. Over the past 12-18 months I've really listened to my peers and my friends and I've put the hard work in that I needed to do.
"It's been really good."
As a 16-year-old Uerata admits he didn't value the opportunity he had in the Pioneers' elite program.
His off-field behaviour tested the patience of his coaches and he could have easily become another chapter in a familiar tale - the super talented youngster who didn't make the most of his ability.
The important role sporting clubs can play in a young person's development came to the fore.
The Pioneers and Sandhurst Football Netball Club rallied around Uerata.
"There were stages where we nearly kicked Dayten out of the program,'' Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree admitted.
"I can't praise Sandhurst footy club, (senior) coaches Ashley Connick and Bryce Curnow enough for the transparency they had in the way they kept supporting Dayten and the way they helped us in supporting Dayten.
"Our staff have been fantastic. Our wellbeing manager Jarrod Weiss and Greg Lyon have done a great deal of work along the way.
"Dayten himself deserves all the credit because he's the one that's put in all the work.
"He's always had super ability, it was just a matter of tying everything together. It's a proud moment, to be honest."
The support was not lost on Uerata.
"Sandhurst footy club has been really good to me and the Pioneers have been amazing,'' he said.
"When I had my down times people at both clubs have been there to support me. I'm very thankful."
Tobie Travaglia, James Barrett, Jack McMahon, Glenn Gillbee, Hunter Wright and Shaun Watson join Uerata in the Pioneers' leadership group.
On the field, Uerata is turning heads.
The forward/midfielder looks set for a breakout season with the Pioneers.
"He's starting to catch the eye now, which is really pleasing,'' O'Bree said.
"They (AFL clubs) have always known he's had the ability and they've seen glimpses of it.
"What we're seeing now is that he's probably been the standout trainer since the start of November. He's had some great mates to help him along the way and he's been super consistent throughout."
Uerata's main focus is team success.
The skipper is confident this year's Pioneers squad has what it takes to catapult up the Talent League ladder.
"The talent we have this year is unbelievable,'' Uerata said.
"There's so much depth in the group... I think we're in for a good year."
