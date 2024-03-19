Bendigo Advertiser
End of an era: Owner calls last drinks on iconic Bendigo pub after 22 years

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 20 2024 - 11:09am, first published 5:30am
Andrew Lethlean is moving on from the Metropolitan Hotel, a pub he owned for 22 years. Picture by Darren Howe
Andrew Lethlean is moving on from the Metropolitan Hotel, a pub he owned for 22 years. Picture by Darren Howe

A significant change to Bendigo's CBD is coming, with the Metropolitan Hotel changing ownership.

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

